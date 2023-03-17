Ajax Amsterdam's official TikTok account shared a video compilation of Mohammed Kudus' best skills which pleased many Ghanaians

Many pointed out that the video reminded them of late Ghanaian football star Christian Atsu, who was a victim of an earthquake that hit Turkey and was pronounced dead on February 18, 2023

Many folks praised Kudus' dribbling and technical ability, hailing him as the next big thing in Ghanaian football

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The official TikTok account of Mohammed Kudus' football club, Ajax Amsterdam, has released a video montage showcasing the incredible skills of the Ghanaian footballer, which impressed many Ghanaians.

Photos of Mohammed Kudus and Christian Atsu dribbling Photo Source: @kudus_mohammed @christianatsu

Source: Instagram

Following the release of the video, many Ghanaians have taken to social media to express their excitement and admiration for Kudus' talent. The video has garnered thousands of views and even led many to compare Kudus to the late Ghanaian football star, Christian Atsu.

Atsu, who tragically passed away in a Turkish earthquake earlier this year, was known for his incredible speed and agility on the pitch. Some fans have pointed out that Kudus' style of play is similar to that of the late athlete, and many are excited to see what the young talent will achieve in his career.

Ghanaians have praised Kudus for his impressive display of skill, hailing him as the next big thing in Ghanaian football. Kudus has already made a name for himself as a talented player, and his future in the sport seems bright.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

As Kudus continues to develop his skills, folks are eagerly awaiting his next move in the world of football.

Kudus Reminds Ghanaians Of Christian Atsu

niiaryeeatudios said:

I swear Atsu has enter this guy ….

Fiddy Tea ☕

He is just like Atsu♥️♥️♥️ May his soul rest in perfect peace ️️

OF1⚡️ wrote:

I love how Ajax appreciates Kudus ❤️

Video Of Christian Atsu's Last Career Goal Trends Following News Of His Death

In a similar story, the last goal that Ghanaian international Christian Atsu scored before he died in the devastating earthquake in Turkey has emerged.

The video captures Atsu scoring from a difficult free kick position on Sunday, February 5, 2023, against Kasimpasa to put his side Hatayspor in a last-minute 1-0 lead.

Atsu's body was pulled from the rubble on Saturday, February 18, many days after an earthquake that had also claimed the lives of at least 30,000 people.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh