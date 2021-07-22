Achabu, a former teacher at the Akuse Methodist Senior High School in Ghana started a new life as a teacher in Vietnam

In just about 3 years, his life completely transformed for the better which he proved by sharing before and after photos

A gentleman called Achabu who is popularly known on Twitter as Dr Wilson has shared amazing transformation photos that are getting many social media users thrilled.

Along with the pictures on his personal handle, @1achabu, the gentleman indicated that nobody is really ugly except that their living conditions make them look bad.

Achabu who hails from Ghana was a science teacher at the Akuse Methodist Senior High School in the Lower Manya Krobo District of the Eastern Region of Ghana.

See the pictures below:

Achabu who has been comparing his experiences as a teacher in both Ghana and Vietnam in several videos stated previously that life is much better where he is currently.

The young man started teaching in Ghana in September 2011 but relocated to continue teaching in Vietnam about three years ago.

Popular reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some of the most interesting comments DR Wilson's interesting tweet got.

@Ganyobi_Uno hilariously stated:

The scar on your forehead even looks sexy now. A lady will be like awwwww that sexy scar

@OjoeMeharis mentioned:

this one de3 like you Dey Ghana keep small you go turn ancestor. Wanna system no good koraaa

@Kwa_bena18 indicated:

This state of your body confirms your interesting nickname

Achabu: Science Teacher in Ghana who Moved to Vietnam Credit: @1achabu

Source: Twitter

Interestingly, a young man from Nigeria is gaining massive attention on Twitter after suggesting in a post that he was leaving his country to seek a better life in Ghana.

Sharing pictures on his handle, @blaqbonez, the gentleman was seen at the airport carrying his luggage and posing by a sign welcoming people to Ghana in one instance.

It appears that Emeka The Stallion, as he is also called, has no plans of moving back to his country as he mentioned in the caption 'that's it' and added 'bye bye Nigeria' in block letters.

