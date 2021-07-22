COVID-19 active cases now 3,466 with 817 deaths as Delta variant soars

Ghana's active COVID-19 cases now stands at 3,466

So far, the country's death toll stands at 817

The Greater Accra Region still leads with the highest number of active cases

Since the new Delta variant of the coronavirus was recorded in Ghana, the active COVID-19 cases have increased.

So far, the country's death toll stands at 817, with 3,466 active cases being recorded.

The death toll as of Thursday, July 15, 2021, stood at 815.

An update from the Ghana Health Service indicated that as of Saturday, July 17, 2021 the country had recorded a total of 304 new cases.

The Greater Accra Region still leads with the highest number of cases 54,569, followed by the Ashanti Region, 17,210, and Western Region, 5,991.

The North East and Savannah regions have the least number of recorded confirmed cases being 231 and 132 respectively.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Information has confirmed that the deadly Delta Variant of the Coronavirus has been recorded at Achimota School.

The ministry revealed that 135 students of Achimota school have tested positive for covid-19, the majority of these cases being the Delta Variant.

An interview on 3FM monitored by YEN claims that about 100 students of Achimota School tested positive of the Delta Variant of COVID 19 following a student exhibiting symptoms of Covid-19.

Delta Variant

The World Health Organization (WHO) has sounded an alarm over this contagious and deadly variant of the Coronavirus.

Director-General of the WHO fears cases around the world – including mortalities – will rise astronomically if countries do not race in vaccinating their population.

Already in India, the UK, and US, Covid-19 cases have skyrocketed as fears of a lockdown intensify in the United Kingdom.

The origin of the Delta Variant in India. The populous nation has had its hospitals overstretched, nearing the collapse of health systems amid rising cases of over 500 deaths on a daily average.

