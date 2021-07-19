Bird flu has been detected for the fourth time in Ghana

It has affected three regions out of 16 in Ghana so far

Read on for four things known about the outbreak so far

Over the weekend, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, via its Veterinary Services Directorate, announced the breakout of Pathogenic Avian Influenza disease, also known as Bird Flu in Ghana.

The flu affects birds, and can easily be passed onto humans when they come into contact with affected poultry.

The outbreak of Bird flu in Ghana: Here are four things to know. Photo: Ministry of Agriculture

Here are four things we know so far about Bird Flu in Ghana this year

1. The first recorded symptom of Bird Flu in Ghana was in 2007, as disclosed by Dr Bashiru Boi Kikimoto, Director of Public Health at the Veterinary Service, whilst speaking on the AM Show on Joy News on Monday, July 19, 2021.

Since then, there have been recordings of the Flu in the country in 2015, 2016, 2018 and then this year.

2. In 2021, the Flu has been detected in three regions out of the 16 in Ghana. The regions are Greater Accra, Central and Volta Regions, per a statement from the ministry.

3. Ghanaians have been encouraged to avoid buying chicken until such a time when the authorities have controlled the issue.

There is also a ban of sorts on consuming eggs because of the outbreak. At the time of filing this report, some 4,500 chickens have been destroyed, added Dr Kikimoto.

4. The Ministry of Agriculture has increased education about Bird Flu in the country with emphasis on affected regions.

The instruction includes intensive advice against handling dead birds with one's hands. Also, an embargo has been placed on poultry and poultry products from the affected regions.

Meanwhile, Kweku Agyemang Manu, the Minister of Health, has attributed his inability to seek parliamentary approval before signing a deal for the overpriced Sputnik vaccine deal to a case of not thinking correctly because of pressure.

Speaking before an Adhoc parliamentary committee probing the circumstances under which the vaccine was bought on Monday, July 19, 2021, he stated he was forced to skip the right steps because the situation was dire.

Source: Yen.com.gh