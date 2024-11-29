Kwame Addo Kufuor Jr, a son of the former Minister of Defence, Dr Kwame Addo Kufuor and nephew of former president John Kufuor has passed on

Kwame Addo Kufuor Jr, a son of the former Minister of Defence, Dr Kwame Addo Kufuor, has been reported dead.

He is also the nephew of a former president of Ghana, John Agyekum Kufuor.

Daily Guide reports that Addo Kufuor Jr has died. Source: Kwame Addo-Kufuor Jr.

Kufuor's family is yet to release a statement on the death. YEN.com.gh checks with a former work colleague of the deceased confirmed the passing.

Daily Guide reported that colleagues and friends have remembered him as a kind and generous person dedicated to his work and family.

Kufuor is a former President of the Ghana Chamber of Mines and the ECOWAS Federation of Chambers of Mines.

He also served as the Chamber's representative on the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources Advisory Council and the Private Enterprises Federation Council of Ghana.

He also held positions at Newmont Africa and AngloGold Ashanti.

Addo-Kufuor was also a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and a Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants Ghana.

Theresa' Kufuor's passing

The Kufuor family has been striking with profound grief in the last year following the death of former First Lady Theresa Kufuor.

Theresa Kufuor died on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at 87. Her family surrounded her at the time of her passing at Peduase.

A state funeral was held for the former First Lady on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

The final funeral rites for the former First Lady were held at the Heroes Park in Kumasi on November 18, 2023.

Final resting place of Theresa Kufuor

YEN.com.gh reported that former First Lady Theresa Kufuor's final resting place is said to be a plush mansion in Kumasi.

The building is located at Daaban, a suburb of Kumasi.

The mansion was a gift to the former president and is meant to be a countryside home for him whenever he visits the region.

