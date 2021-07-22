Vivian Jill has proven her natural comic talent at a funeral ceremony

She was asked by one lady to display her 'Abrawa Mafia' comedy while others looked on

The actress got everyone around laughing with her acting skill

Kumawood actress, Vivian Jill, has got fans laughing so hard with a comic video.

The video was shared by her colleague actress, Gloria Sarfo, who indicated in the caption that she could not laugh alone.

In the video, Jill, who was at a funeral was approached by someone who asked her to act her popular ‘Abrawa Mafia’ comedy skit without a filter.

She did it so well with the voice variations, and this got many people praising her talent.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

gloriaosarfo: "I beg,,,I cant laugh alone wai, please allow me to SHARE."

pascalinedwards: "Herh my sis u do all @vivian_jill_lawrence."

mavis.nyamekye.56: "She is the best."

iamnanabakwamelundi: "this video is killing me."

abrahamyawentsieafful: "Talented lovely woman."

dansoa.efya: "I couldn't watch it once."

_tuwmwaa: "I just love her. She can maafia Maajoa paaaooo."

princess.annette.52: "This woman is too much."

lydiahamnisi: "@vivian_jill_lawrence I laugh cry."

Spotted with Medikal

Meanwhile, Vivian Jill was in the news recently when a video of her kissing rapper Medikal dropped online.

They were standing near a big tree with the latter hugging the actress warmly after a kiss.

The two were again seen walking together with Medikal’s arms over Vivian Jill’s shoulders.

Stylish Nelissa

In other news, Nellisa Attiogbe, a 10-year-old beautician, and a former contestant of TV3 Talented Kidz, has revealed in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh that she started her craft at age 4.

At just age 10, Nelissa is already a hairstylist, a nail technician, a makeup artist and anything beauty.

It seems that though Nellisa is talented in that field, she also has her mother’s traits deposited in her as her mother is a hairdresser.

YEN.com.gh earlier published 10 photos and videos of Nelissa working on both male and female clients.

