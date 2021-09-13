Kumawood actress Vivian Jill has a lovely father who looks just like her

It is the first time a photo of the father has come into the public domain on the occasion of her birthday

Many have expressed surprise over the photo commenting that they now see why the actress looks the way she does

A photo of Kumawood actress Vivian Jill’s father has surfaced on the internet for the first time and fans are loving it.

The actress was captured enjoying the warm embrace of her father on her birthday when the photo was taken.

Vivian Jill looks just like the father in terms of their faces and complexion.

Many people who commented on the photo observed that the actress looks like her father.

Others wrote that she is the exact “carbon copy” of the father.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

marytenkoramaa: “Ohk got it from papa.”

nanayaaflexy: “Wooaww. Daddy's carbon copy.”

ohemaa_akosua_esther: “Photocopy.”

rudyskvibes: “Lovly family.”

makito_best: “cute.”

mmaame_amma: “Cute.”

reginakut: “Lovely.”

jglow_makeovers: “This is the first time I have seen here in Ghana a half cast with dad. Most of them have only mums.”

albyinspire: “Sooo lovely.”

emmacarr86: “Oh thats why she looks very fair in complexion..nice.”

orphelia_lovely: “Oh wow.”

Vivian Jill's second son

Meanwhile, Vivian Jill was in the news recently when photos of her second son, Alfie, went viral.

Alfie is just four years and photos of the boy show how big and handsome he has grown over the years.

He celebrated his fourth birthday in February of this year and the actress organised a party for him to celebrate with his little friends.

Vivian Jill is known to keep her issues, including those relating to her children very private. Therefore, not much is known about Alfie or his father.

Asamoah Gyan's second son

In other news, photos of Ghana international footballer, Asamoah Gyan’s second son, Raphael Gyan, have been sighted by YEN.com.gh.

Raphael has a cool personality and wears dreadlocks like some other kids of celebrities in Ghana.

The photos also show that Gyan’s second son loves to have fun and also loves to dress up, not leaving his sneakers behind.

