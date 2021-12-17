Sheena Gakpe: 10 no-makeup photos of actress and model cause traffic on IG

Fast-rising Ghanaian actress, Sheena Gakpe, has stunned her loyal followers on social media.

The actress, who doubles as a model has released 10 photos of herself flaunting her natural looks.

In the photos seen by YEN.com.gh, Sheena is captured in happy mood as it is Friday.

Sheena Gakpe: 10 no-makeup photos of actor and model cause traffic on IG (Photo credit: Instagram/Sheena Gakpe)

Source: Instagram

From the photos, she was spotted without makeup as she was feeling herself.

She complimented her looks with a grey braid wearing a sport cap.

Her caption of the photo read, "Fine Fine Wine. Somebody’s son’s prayer Request."

Fans reaction:

@alexb_745 commented:

"That’s me. I’m somebody’s son."

@ewurama_asabea:

"I bet those cars are crashing in that sharp curve."

@godfrey7821:

"Am someone son hello."

@patrickjahye:

"Adorable Beautiful Queen."

@_pat.b:

"You’re so Pretty."

Swipe for more:

