Abena Cilla has stunned her followers with another breathtaking photos

The young model has proved why she is one of the most sought-after Ghanaian females on IG

The said photos have attracted massive reactions from her followers

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian model and photogenic, Abena Cilla, is currently the most sought-after Ghanaian females on Instagram.

The young model has been serving her over 300k followers on Instagram with breathtaking photos.

Abena Cilla is not ready to stop teasing her fans as she has released yet another 3 sumptuous photos.

Abena Cilla: Young Ghanaian photogenic returns a she teases fans with awesome photos; fans shout (Photo credit: Instagram/Abena Cilla)

Source: Instagram

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Abena Cilla is spotted wearing a tight outfit.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

She looks stunning as expected as she displayed her beautiful hairstyle.

From the photos, she posed infront of her house as she wore beautiful smile.

She wrote, "You are looking sooooooooooooo much sweet, elegant and beautiful pleeeeeeeeeeeeease ahuofe sister abena.cilla."

Fans react:

@ansahenoch1 wrote:

"Looking gorgeous as always."

@callmeolutola007 commented:

"Hot bea."

@ernest.brooks.9081:

"You are so beautiful."

@christopheryoung_uic.ja:

"Never stop smiling! You have the prettiest smile!!!."

@cocoa_strength:

"I dey feel you wate."

Romantic photo of Sister Derby and her new bae trends online; fans happy for her

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Deborah Vanessa Owusu-Bonsu famed as Sister Derby, has been spotted having fun with her handsome boyfriend, David.

In a new photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the Kakalika Love hitmaker and her man were seen spending quality time together.

The photo had a tag which read: "We are together forever and a day" and it is believed it was posted by David.

Black is bae: Ahoufe Patri stuns social media with dazzling photos in black outfit

Ghanaian actress, Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, famed as Ahuofe Patri has given her many fans and followers something to daydream about in her new post on Instagram.

The actress took to the photo and video sharing platform to mesmerize her fans with dazzling photos of herself as she struck many poses while showing off her smiles.

She was seen wearing a beautiful black dress which had parts of her stomach showing openly.

Ahuofe Patri was seen beaming with her usual infectious smile, sported a new hairstyle and complimented with expensive-looking earrings.

Source: Yen