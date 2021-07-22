TV3 presenter, Cookie Tee has opened up about her life's journey

Cookie revealed losing her mother when she was 19 years and seeing her father just three times

She also stated that her journey in the media space has been an interesting one

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

TV3's very own gorgeous presenter, known by many as Cookie Tee and privately as Shirley E.F Tibila, has shared her emotional yet inspiring life story on Maame Serwaa's Celebrity Pulpit Show on Youtube.

Cookie started by disclosing that she lost her biological mother at the age of 19 just when she was set to check into the University of Ghana, Legon.

"She didn't even get to see my admission letter"-she said

This pretty presenter added that she has seen her father just three times throughout her life.

Cookie Tee, TV3 morning show presenter Photo credit: @cookieteegh

Source: Instagram

A grateful heart

Being in the media space for just about 3 years, where God has brought her is remarkable, Cookie intimated.

Cookie Tee further mentioned that coming from a point where she had no mother nor father around, she should have gone wayward but she thanks God that wasn't the case.

Coming into the media space

Miss Tibila narrated that people used to wonder where she suddenly came from into the media space and added that, she had been preparing and going for several auditions.

She said people made all sorts of promises to her all to no avail but after two years when God said it was time, she started her journey with GhOne Tv.

This TV3's Morning Show host also mentioned her journey in the media industry has been a very interesting one and not many people have had it as she has.

Cookie Tee had a lot more to say on the Celebrity Pulpit show.

Watch the rest of her inspiring life story below;

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

YEN.com.gh also reported a story where, TV3 presenter Cookie Tee, dazzled in nice photos as she celebrated her birthday.

Cookie Tee, a co-host of TV3's morning show turned a year older on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

In celebration of her new age, Cookie graced social media with fine photos exhibiting her beauty.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news

Source: Yen.com.gh