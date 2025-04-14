Horic Ampofo, a young Ghanaian man, caused a stir on the streets of Accra as he stepped out in his Tesla Cybertruck, also known as the Cyber Beast

In a video, Mr Ampofo, who is the chief executive officer of Horic Motors, caused a gridlock due to the attraction of his luxurious car

The CyberTruck vehicle, which has a starting price of $99,990, drew a crowd of street boys who cheered in admiration

A Ghanaian man caused a gridlock on the streets of Accra after he recently stepped out in his newly acquired Tesla Cybertruck.

Because of the global popularity of the Cybertruck, Horic's vehicle became the centre of attention on the busy road, with drivers, passengers, and even a police patrol team stopping to admire its sheer beauty.

When hawkers and street boys spotted the luxurious car approaching from a distance, they ran towards it to catch a glimpse.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, one of the street hawkers, an elderly woman, told Horic that his car was beautiful.

"Your car is really nice, I pray my son buys one for me," she said, to which Horic shouted, "Amen!"

From the trending video, the young Ghanaian businessman appeared to be enjoying the attention, as he engaged with the street boys and hawkers while they showered him with praise.

The CEO of Horic Motors, who mainly deals in Mercedes-Benz cars, was seen vibing with one of his friends in the car as they received attention on the street.

Horic Ampofo is one of several wealthy Ghanaians who own a Tesla Cybertruck.

The first Ghanaian to acquire the luxurious car is Kojo Forex, who is based in Dubai.

In addition, renowned Ghanaian business mogul Osei Kwame Despite also owns a Tesla Cybertruck.

How Much Does the Tesla Cybertruck Cost?

The Tesla Cybertruck, which has a starting price of $99,990 (equivalent to GH¢1,548,707.11), was unveiled by Elon Musk in 2019.

It is a limited-edition vehicle known for its unique design and advanced features.

With its shiny stainless steel body and cyberpunk-inspired aesthetic, the Tesla truck is sure to turn heads wherever it goes.

It was, therefore, no surprise to see the group of street boys falling over themselves to hail the Ghanaian man.

Watch the video below of the street boys hailing the Ghanaian man as he steps out in his Tesla Cybertruck.

Netiens react to Horic Ampofo's car

@Teslaontiktok said:

"Amen to the woman’s prayer."

@mr.abora also said|:

"May God bless that woman, she even made me cry awww."

@Livin Tuppac commented:

"Oh okay so ebe you wey I meet for Ketase, you give ace me light, I was on a motorcycle lol."

@Ernest.Amaka also commented

"Normal normal the Cybertruck dey attract people pass."

Ghanaian man acquires Cybertruck

Earlier. YEN.com.gh reported a video of a rich Ghanaian man visiting his mechanic with a Tesla Cybertruck.

In the viral video, the mechanic and other workers at the shop were astounded to see the plush vehicle.

Netizens who saw the video were equally impressed and expressed their delight in the comment section.

