Minority Leader in Parliament Alexander Afenyo-Markin led some of his members and other party leaders in a solemn prayer

The Member of Parliament for the Effutu constituency prayed in Fanti and concluded with a loud Amen which those present responded to

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the post

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin led some members of his caucus and executives of the New Patriotic Party in a prayer.

The politician’s powerful prayer touched various aspects of governance and their political party.

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin leads NPP MPs and executives in a prayer. Photo credit: AlexMarkin2016

Source: Facebook

In a video on X, Alexander Afenyo-Markin prayed for strength, love and unity for the minority caucus in Parliament. He asked that despite their numbers, God gives them everything they would need to succeed as Members of Parliament.

“As for us we say the battle is the Lord’s so we believe in that. God as a minority in Parliament, we are on 88. But we know you have given us the strength to work. We pray for unity, love and strength.”

“Anything that would cause us problems to deliver us from them. God, we rely on you. As we pray on Asanteland, we pray for victory in 2028,” he continued.

As he made the declarations the people present responded with loud ‘Amens.’

Minority Leader, Afenyo-Markin prays after they visit Adum market traders. Photo credit: @AlexMarkin2016

Source: Facebook

The Minority Leader committed the country as a whole in God’s hands and asked for God’s blessings. He prayed in Fanti and ended with an 'Amen.' All those present responded and cheered him after the prayer.

Alexander Afenyo-Markin led the prayer after he with other members of the Minority in Parliament made a donation and commiserated with Adum Market traders whose items got burnt in the recent fire.

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on Afenyo-Markin’s prayer

Ghanaians who watched the video shared their thoughts on the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Some were amazed that the Minority Leader could pray while others questioned his prayer.

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post. Read them below:

@Maxralph123 said:

“Freemason turn prayer warrior😂.”

@Nipay3forking wrote:

“Those who get money self dey pray, how much more you?”

@ElormTsikata said:

“Who is he praying to Our God In Heavens or his Freemason Lord...Asem o.”

@Elbaudouin1 wrote:

“Ken Ofori Atta strategy; guys watch out be very meticulous don’t fall for it. These are the group of criminals heckling the nation for progressing.”

@joromi_ said:

“These guys never prayed in power😂.”

@TheBakerAlex wrote:

“@AfenyoMarkin why didn’t ask Rev @NtimFordjour to pray instead? You people know how to act ooo, eeeiiiii!! Especially the leader of the Micro Minority. If you watch his interviews you’ll think he is a saint.”

@ghkwastero24 said:

“Are they praying to the same God they promise him church?😂😂😂😂.”

@KwasiBarista wrote:

“I think they're copying how @JDMahama used the process of praying to win de previous election we had ...... But masa enfa 😂😂

Afenyo-Markin leads worship at Kantanmanto

YEN.com.gh reported that Afenyo-Markin led a worship session at the Kantamanto Market in the Greater Accra region.

This happened on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, when the minority leader caucus visited the market and made a cash donation of GH₵200,000 to the traders affected by the January fire.

He sang the veteran gospel musician Cindy Thompson's classic song, Awurade Kasa.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh