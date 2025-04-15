Police Officer's Wife Begs IGP Tetteh Yohuno to Withdraw Personnel from Bawku
- Two police officers were fatally shot by unknown assailants at Binduri in Ghana's Upper East Region
- The young officers had been deployed to manage tensions amid the ongoing conflict between Kusasis and Mamprusis
- A distressed Ghanaian woman has pleaded with the IGP to withdraw personnel from the conflict zone to save lives
The untimely death of two police officers at Binduri in the Upper East Region has deeply unsettled many Ghanaians who have relatives in the service.
Unknown assailants fatally shot the officers at 8 pm on Sunday, 13 April 2025.
The two young officers had been deployed to Binduri to help maintain peace amid the ongoing conflict between the Kusasis and Mamprusi people.
Reacting to the devastating news, a Ghanaian woman identified as Kaakyire Antwiwaa pleaded with the Inspector General of Police (IGP), COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno, to withdraw officers from conflict-prone areas in the Upper East Region.
According to Kaakyire Antwiwaa, spouses and relatives of police officers deployed to the Binduri and Bawku areas are constantly on edge, fearing for their loved ones’ lives.
"Mr IGP, we beg you in the name of God to withdraw our husbands and relatives from Bawku. We can't sleep because we are scared to lose them. Why would someone murder an officer who has been sent to protect them? This constable, who lost his life, had only recently joined the service," she said.
Speaking in a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian woman said many young security personnel are losing their lives in the line of duty.
"Last year, two immigration officers and two army officers were killed in the same town. Many personnel have lost their lives in the Bawku conflict. You went there to protect lives, but they do not seem willing to give peace a chance. So please return our husbands and relatives to us," she further stated.
Watch the video below:
Reactions to lady pleading husband's withdrawal from Bawku
The video of the Ghanaian woman, who appeared to be married to a police officer, has sparked reactions on social media.
YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:
@Mars Home Int school said:
"It's the duty of the police to maintain peace, why should they redraw them."
@koo Darko 1 also said:
"Go and ask those who went to Liberia, even though that was not our country."
@Possible Blaze commented:
"Hmmm, very sad o. The police and all security services must leave Bawku."
@AKEELAH also commented:
"I am with you, madam, but don't forget that is part of the job,, that is why they swear to join it.
IGP Yohuno promises slots to Bawku youth
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that IGP Yohuno promised to give police recruitment slots to youth in Bawku
During a visit to the town on April 11, 2025, the IGP stated that a special recruitment team would be deployed to the region.
However, the minority in Parliament criticised the recruitment promise made by the IGP to the Bawku youth, calling it reckless.
