Ghanaian media personality, Ola Michaels, has reacted to the shooting incident of Suzy Pinamang

Ola Michael was filled with emotions as he commented on the young lady's incident hours after a video of Kofi Adoma, who suffered a similar fate surfaced online

Netizens who saw the seasoned entertainment pundit's video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian media personality, Ola Michael has reacted to the incident of Suzy Pinamang, the SDA SHS student who was shot in the eye.

Ola in a video expressed sympathy for the young lady and her family, following the unfortunate incident.

Ola Michael speaks on Suzy Pinamang's injury. Image source: Ola Michael, SDA SHS, Kofi TV

Source: Instagram

Suzy went to school to study, however, she got shot one fateful Friday, during break time. The shooting incident has since rendered Suzy blind.

Speaking on the young lady's condition after a video of Kofi Adoma's improved condition after his medical reviews, Ola Michael was heartbroken over the incident and stated that it was unfortunate that a young girl from a financially constrained family had to suffer such a fate.

Suzy and Kofi Adoma both got shot

Suzy Pinamang and Kofi Adoma suffered a similar fate. While Suzy got shot at school, Kofi was the victim of a shooting accident at the 2024 Kwafie festival in Dormaa. Kofi also lost his sight after the incident but is showing signs of recovery according to a video shared by his wife.

Ola believes once Kofi Adoma's eye is gradually restored after his routine medical reviews abroad, Suzy's condition can be corrected if given the same support.

Watch the video of Ola Michael speaking below:

Kofi Adoma shows positive signs of recovery

Mona Moblε's video surfaced hours after Kofi Adoma Nwanwani's wife shared a video of him showing positive signs of recovery.

Ghanaian broadcaster, Kofi Adoma Nwanwani's condition seems to be improving steadily after he went to seek medical care abroad.

Kofi Adoma in December 2024 got accidentally shot in the eye during the Kwafie festival held annually in Dormaa.

All hope seemed lost at the initial stage of the seasoned journalist's accident, as it rendered him completely blind.

Miracle Adoma, his wife in various social media posts kept updating the public. In her latest update, she shared a video of Kofi walking after his recent review.

In the video, the couple were spotted walking together with another woman. Miracle and the second woman were seen providing Kofi who wore a pair of dark shades with support by holding his hand but they let go of his hand in the middle of the video and Kofi was able to walk without stumbling.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh