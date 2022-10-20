A YouTuber named Rosina Sharon shared on her YouTube page how her Ghanaian boyfriend bought a massive house for her to mark her birthday in style

Many netizens congratulated Sharon on her new house and wished her all the best for the future

In the video shared on YouTube by Sharon, she took a tour of the property with her boyfriend before he finally disclosed to her that he was buying the house for her

A Ghanaian boyfriend has set the bar high for men in the country after he bought a mansion for his YouTuber girlfriend. According to Sharon, the lady who got gifted the house, her boyfriend told her he was taking her on a tour of Accra, which she thought meant going to some fancy restaurants in the city.

GH man buys mansion for girlfriend.

Sharon's Ghanaian boyfriend told her he was taking her on a tour of some homes because he had plans to buy a house in Ghana so that she could feel at home anytime she visited the country from Kenya. After visiting some houses, Sharon's boyfriend disclosed to her that he was buying her a house, so she should choose from the lot they visited.

Several netizens have been amazed by the initiative and have congratulated Sharon. YEN.com.gh samples some comments below.

Ashley Kenya commented:

It’s the way Rosina doesn’t hide her emotions. She’s just a happy girl

Chuchu Biar added:

I love how you understood his future plans for both of you and accepted his gift. You're the best, Rosina and congratulations! I wish you both nothing but many more blessings ahead

Lily O. said:

I love this so much. I love his honesty about the budget and everything. Wow. An amazing man. You’re blessed Rosina. And congratulations!

Kayaga Jemima opined:

You see, it is always good to accept the truth and move on if you are not happy about how you are treated. Sharon, you really deserve this my girl...God counts every tear

Hardworking Lady Shows Mansion She Built in 9 Months, Many Want Her House Plan: "I Started in 2021"

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a lady built a house in nine months. A young woman in 2021 posted a video online of her building project, which she had begun nine months earlier. The woman revealed that she kept an eye on the job to ensure everything was proceeding as planned. Many viewers of her video were astounded by what she had accomplished at such a young age.

