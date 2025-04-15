Lukumanu Iddrissu: Man Makes History In Finland, Becomes First Ghanaian To Be Elected As Councilor
- A young Ghanaian man, Lukumanu Iddrissu, has made Ghana proud in Finland by becoming a municipal councillor
- Lukumanu has been elected as the first Ghanaian to be elected for such a position in a foreign country
- Netizens who saw the video expressed their delight over the young man's achievement and congratulated him
Lukumanu Iddrisu, a young Ghanaian man who started from humble beginnings has risen to higher heights in Finland.
The young Ghanaian based in the foreign country has been elected as municipal councilor, becoming the first Ghanaian to take up such a role in Finland.
Lukumanu's remarkable achievement was announced on social media by prominent sports journalist, Saddick Adams.
Saddick in his post indicated that Lukumanu won 284 of the votes cast in the 2025 municipal elections, making him the seventh person with the highest vote in his part – the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Finland – which ultimately secured him a seat at the Vaasa Municipal Council.
Saddick congratulated and wished him well in the post shared on his X page.
Lukumanu's life has not been all rosy
Life for Lukumanu Iddrisu has not been all rosy. The young man jumped hurdles to attain his current feat.
He started as a student in Finland in 2014 and got a job as a cleaner in the country while pursuing his studies. Combining both academics and work was not an easy task but he sailed through and emerged victorious.
Eventually, he completed school and exhibited great leadership and has now been elected as a municipal councillor in Finland.
See the post of Lukumanu's achievement below:
