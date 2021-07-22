A throwback photo of TV3 presenter, Giovani Caleb, has got people wondering if that was really him

He looks smallish, shorter and very different from his looks now

Some have expressed surprise over the photo, asking if that is a photoshop

Others thanked God for bringing Giovani this far in life

A throwback photo of popular Ghanaian media personality, Giovani Caleb, has caused a massive stir on social media.

He was in the company of comedian DKB and the two men were all young at that time.

It is not known exactly when the photo was taken but it could be when Giovani was in his early 20s.

One would need to take a second and third look at the photo to be sure he is the one. Moreover, his diastema gives prove that he is the one.

Giovani and family

Meanwhile, Giovani Caleb and his wife, Belinda Boadu gave couple goals with lovely photos released by his wife.

In one of the photos, Giovani and the wife shared a beautiful kiss, proving the depth of love they have for each other.

The couple could simply not let go of each other as they enjoyed their company.

Giovani and his wife have two children - a boy and a girl. While he works as a popular media personality, his wife is involved in a lot of things.

YEN.com.gh's checks reveal that she is the CEO and the MD of different companies.

Belinda also loves and has a thing for cooking, as she has often displayed various confections on her social media page.

The couple recently celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary in May.

