A total of 15 National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters have been granted bail by the Osino District Court in the Eastern Region following their arrest in connection with an arson attack on an Electoral Commission office.

The suspects allegedly set fire to the Ayensuano Electoral Commission office on December 10, 2024.

15 people are out on bail after being accused of burning down the Ayensuano Electoral Commission office.

This followed the declaration of Ida Adwoa Asiedu as the Member of Parliament-elect for the constituency.

3News reported that 15 suspects have been charged with arson over the fire incident, and each was granted bail of GH₵20,000 with one surety.

Prosecuting Detective Chief Inspector Kamal Salifu Gumah opposed the bail, arguing that suspects could interfere with the probe.

However, the suspects' lawyers assured the court that their clients would cooperate with the investigation and legal proceedings.

They are expected to reappear in court on January 14, 2025.

Post-election violence erupts across Ghana

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has arrested 120-plus people following reported incidents of post-election violence.

Police initially said nine suspects were linked to the arson attack on the Electoral Commission office at Ayensuano in the Eastern Region.

The incidents have continued with the suspected arson of the Kwashieman school building housing ballot boxes from the Ablekuma North election.

Police also made multiple arrests after the Damongo Municipal Electoral Commission office was attacked and set on fire in the wake of the elections.

Other arrests during Ghana's election

YEN.com.gh also reported that police arrested four persons over a shooting incident at Nyankpala.

That incident in the Northern Region led to the death of one person and another person being wounded.

In the Western Region, a man in Wassa Akropong-Appiahkrom was detained on claims of double voting.

Police also reportedly arrested people thumbprinting fake ballot papers in Pokuase on December 7.

