Nigerian comedian and skit maker Carter Efe faced backlash when he endorsed Ghanaian jollof and trashed the one from Nigeria

In his honest review, he said that the one from Ghana tasted better than the one he was used to in Nigeria

Nigerians were unhappy with his remarks as they blasted him in the comments, while Ghanaians raised him for the positive review

Nigerian comedian and skit maker Carter Efe faced backlash from Nigerians after endorsing Ghanaian jollof during his visit to the country.

Nigerian comedian endorses Ghanaian jollof

Carter Efe took to his X page to share a picture of the Ghanaian meal he was enjoying for dinner as part of his visit to the country.

In the viral picture he shared, a partly eaten bowl of Ghanaian-made jollof rice with sauce and lots of meat was shown.

In the photo's description, he wrote his honest review after taking a few spoonfuls of the bowl. He noted that Ghanaian jollof was the best and that Nigerians were joking.

"Ghana jollof is the best. Make Nigerians dey play," he wrote on the photo.

In the caption, he noted that, unlike Nigerian jollof, the one from Ghana was tasty, and that it was his honest truth.

"Make I nor lie Ghana Jollof sweet pass Nigeria Jollof ❤️," he wrote in the caption.

Reactions to Carter Efe's reviews on Ghanaian jollof

Below are the diverse reactions from Ghanaians and Nigerians in the comment section as they expressed their views on which country had the best jollof rice:

@wonitwaasidiiii

"Nigerians should accept the fact that dogs in Ghana won’t even eat that their jollof."

@emryskixxy said:

"This one just mumu anyhow with Dah your ugly face and big smelling mouth full of spit."

@Aramide44936320 said:

"At least Nigeria jollof rice sweet pass your skit. 🥱🥱So rest 😏."

@KingsleyIyamu6 said:

"You way your mouth full with water how you wan take taste food?"

@mina_winst said:

"Nigerians know this but they just want to pretend."

Nigerian TikToker adds water to Ghanaian jollof

YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian TikToker VeryDarkMan agitated many Ghanaians when he added water to his bowl of Ghanaian jollof to spice up the flavour.

In a video, the famous controversial TikToker complained about the lack of flavour in the meal and tried different means to spice it up.

The video reignited the jollof rice feud between both countries after he criticised the one he ate from a Ghanaian restaurant.

