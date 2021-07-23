Twene Jonas is being laughed at for making an error

Instead of asking for the increase of an AC temperature, he asked someone to increase the volume

It has left him at the mercy of Ghanaians who are mercilessly mocking him

Twene Jonas, the popular vlogger and social commentator, is at the receiving end of vicious trolling.

In a video posted on Instagram, a sweaty Jonas tells an unknown person to "increase the volume" of the AC' in his car.

Bibinii koraa b3gyee de3n w) wiase; Twene Jonas mocked for saying "increase the volume of the AC. Photo source: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

For the record, the temperature of an air conditioner can be increased but not the volume.

"chale I am sweating, open the, increase the volume of the AC. Open... increase," Jonas can be heard saying.

The error by the loud-mouth Jonas led to his mockery by Ghanaians with many laughing emojis in the comment section of the video.

"Bibinii koraa b3gyee de3n w) wiase," commented an Instagram user with the handle @therealkojo"

Watch the video of Twene Jonas below.

On Thursday, July 22, 2021, YEN.com.gh reported that Jonas had found himself in hot waters after another Ghanaian living in the United States of America confronted him on the streets.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the businessman known as Chris Dollar was seen walking on the streets and bumped into Jonas who was also on his social media rant.

The man approached him and asked why Jonas was always trying to disgrace Ghanaians in America by his actions and words.

He asked Twene Jonas to show him the Lamborghini and Porsche cars he claims to own and show him the apartment he lives in.

In response to the man's request, Twene Jonas said he did not have any car but was only bragging about being rich just for likes and views on social media.

Source: Yen Newspaper