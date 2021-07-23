Ghanaian comedian Michael Blankson is officially off the market

He asked his woman to marry him during a live interview on Power 105.1 FM in the United States of America

The couple broke up early this year and got back together

Ghanaian-American comedian Michael Blankson is getting married.

He proposed to his girlfriend, Miss Rada, during an interview on Power 105.1 FM's The Breakfast Club, the popular syndicated American morning show co-hosted by DJ Envy, Angela Yee, and Charlamagne tha God.

Blankson made references to marriage several times during the interview. Getting to the end of the interview, he introduced his girlfriend to the crew in the studio.

He asked her to marry him afterwards. Blankson later stated that he decided to pop the 'marriage' question because of her loyalty.

The couple previously ended their two-year relationship early this year and got back together before the proposal.

Watch the video of the proposal below.

Meanwhile, early this month, YEN.com.gh reported that Michael Blankson has bought a house located at Trasacco Valley in the East Legon area.

Impressed with the deal he got, the actor took to social media to share a video of the house and recommended his realtor to others.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Blackson's Instagram page shows the house to be an all-white building with black trims (windows and glazing).

The two-storey building boasts of a beautiful swimming pool and beautiful interior as shown in the short video.

Who is Michael Blackson?

He was born in Ghana on November 28, 1972, to a Ghanaian father Kwaku-Nsia Adom Bediako. His family moved from Ghana to Liberia and relocated to the United States when he was about 13 years old.

Blackson began his comedy career as a teenager in 1989 but gained more prominence in the mid-2000s with the release of his comedy sketch CD titled Modasucka: Welcome to America.

More recently, he was featured in the Coming 2 America sequel.

