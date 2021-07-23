Social media users have reacted to a video in which Twene Jonas admitted he was bragging for views

The social media commentator was undergoing a banter with one Chris Dollar on the streets of America

Many Ghanaians have however said they did not care about Jonas' possession but loved him for his truth

Ghanaians on social media have shown massive support for outspoken vlogger and social commentator Twene Jonas after he was seen making some comments online.

In a video posted on Instagram and sighted by YEN.com.gh, Twene Jonas was seen in a video engaging another Ghanaian in USA called Chris Dollar.

While conversing with the man, Twene Jonas was heard indicating that he did not own any of the flashy things he was bragging about.

He went on to admit that he was only bragging just for likes and views on social media so that he can become very popular.

Chris Dollar, following Jonas' admission, asked him to show his Lamborghini and Porsche cars he claims to own.

But Twene Jonas said he always takes taxis wherever he goes and could not also prove his tenancy in any American apartment.

Following the confession and subsequent reports in the media, Ghanaians have claimed they still loved Twene Jonas regardless of his possessions.

Many social media users took to the comment section under YEN.com.gh's version of the story to show solidarity.

According to netizens, they were more concerned about the way Jonas was bold to speak truth to power and cared less about his earthly possessions.

YEN.com.gh brings you some of the comments from Facebook following the publication of the story.

Alberta said the government had been lying all the time so Twene Jonas should be cut some slack.

Mini indicated that he did not care about Twene's possession but his truth was important to him.

Jack said even if Jonas was renting, life in America was better than life in Ghana.

Mumuni shared the same view as the others before him.

Another fan wrote: "So what's your point? Who cares whether he is Rich or not. The most important question is, is he making sense? I don't know why we want to blindly pay attention to the show off and forget the real issues he's proclaiming. Ain't we ashame as a country. A stranger without work yet lives better than citizens working in their own backyard. The youth of this country is wise now. We are tired of all the politicians. Shameful country and leaders."

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that outspoken Ghanaian vlogger and social commentator, Twene Jonas, has found himself in hot water after another Ghanaian living in USA confronted him on the streets.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the businessman known as Chris Dollar was seen walking on the streets and bumped into Jonas who was also on his social media rant.

The man approached him and asked why Jonas was always trying to disgrace Ghanaians in America by his actions and words.

