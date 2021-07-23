Diamond Appiah, a friend to Tracey Boakye, has fired Akua GMB over reports that Boakye snatched her husband Dr Kwaku Oteng.

Appiah did not mention any names, however, her comment in the post comes after Ayisha Modi disclosed that Tracey Boakye had her baby with Dr Kwaku Oteng, who is now Akua’s ex-husband.

In a post that came with Tracey Boakye's daughter's photo and sighted by YEN.com.gh, Appiah wrote that nobody has snatched anybody’s husband, adding that Akua was divorced because she cheated.

And among the ladies, it is known that Akua and Dr Oteng are no more married.

According to Diamond, people are envious of Tracey Boakye’s daughter, Akua Nhyira, because her father values her more that his other children.

She wrote that Nhyira’s father threw a big clubhouse party for her when he had not done that for his other children.

She added that “haters are bleeding” after they got to know who Akua’s father is.

