15 body wave wig ideas in 2021 that prove that style is worth it

Body wave wigs are trendy, easy to maintain, and quick to style. How does a body wave wig look like? It is a bouncy, loose, and curly toupee with a wavy pattern. The body wave extension looks natural, and you can use different curl-creating rods to achieve your preferred waves' length.

A woman wearing a synthetic Ombre body wave wig. Photo: @Uglamwigsexyformula

Source: Facebook

Take care of your hair before you wear a wig. Use a conditioner rich in protein on the hair section that will be permed. Perming reconstructs the hair shaft and promotes strength and elasticity. How long does a body wave last in your hair? Remove it after 8-12 weeks and clean it. 100% synthetic wig will last six months to two years.

Top 15 body wave wig hairstyles

So, how much does a good quality wig cost? These postiches cost between $400 and $5,000. Your location, the wig's brand, style, length, and other factors will dictate the price of the postiche. Women who keep trendy haircuts look great in short body wave wig styles. Here are 15 cute body wave wig with pics:

1. Brown Ombre human hair lace front wigs

A brown hair addition. Photo: @chichair.sc

Source: Instagram

How can you tell if a wig is 100% human hair? Fake ones are dry and brittle, while original extensions have a soft texture. Postiches that melt when heat sets are not virgin hair. Lastly, you will not have strands on your comb if it is legit human hair.

2. Red lace front wigs

Red hair extension. Photo: @rayvensboutiquewigs

Source: Instagram

You are advised to remove the weave before you go to bed so that the scalp gets some fresh air. Keep it neat and thick by brushing it gently so that fewer strands fall off the postiche. Can you wet a body wave wig? No, take off the human hair weave before you shower to keep it dry. Wet hair emits an odour.

3. Ombre lace front synthetic wig

Dark brown Ombre postiche. Photo: @chichair.sc

Source: Instagram

Turn your hair from sexy and smooth to cute and curly using a straightener or perms. You can change the hairstyle to achieve a different look temporarily. Wear a hat on the hair, tie it up in a ponytail or a bun, or tie a headband.

4. Pixie-cut human postiches

A short curly wig. Photo: @Number4Hair

Source: Facebook

What is the most natural-looking wig? Few people will notice that you are wearing this pixie-cut body wave wig. Maintain the pixie-cut short body wave wig with a perm. Highlight or lighten its colour with any ordinary hair dye. Do not bleach the extension because it will damage its fibres.

5. Brunette front lace wigs

A Brunette postiche. Photo: @rayvensboutiquewigs

Source: Instagram

The body wave wig side part style looks great on almost all face shapes. How do you maintain a wavy wig? Pay more attention to the weave if you want to sleep with it. Braid it into a loose tail, cover the head with a silk hair cap and sleep on silk pillows. Styling the hair in the morning will be easy because it will not tangle.

6. Synthetic wigs with bangs

Black postiche with a bang. Photo: @debby.hassan

Source: Facebook

You can make a body wave human hair wig with bangs from any extension. Long bangs look better than short bangs. When the postiche is still wet, cut the bangs and apply creams and gels to keep them shiny and moisturized. Curl the bangs using a low-to medium-heat setting.

7. Blue virgin wigs

A synthetic blue wig. Photo: @bluewigsonblackwomen

Source: Instagram

How do you keep a wig moisturized? Comb it with a wide teeth comb and apply essential hair oil and moisturizers daily to keep it wet and prevent tangling. Partial perm the extension to the change the styling. Partial perming is easier to maintain than other than the twist and stacked perm.

8. Natural-looking black wigs

A medium-length black and curly extension. Photo: @tinashehair

Source: Facebook

Dedicate yourself to taking care of your natural and transparent loose deep wave wig. You can do so at home or hire a professional. Regardless of who is helping you maintain the hair, ensure that you do not use heat styling or styling products with alcohol or silicone on a natural deep wave weave.

9. Blonde human hair wigs

A synthetic blonde postiche. Photo: @ortaecious

Source: Instagram

Do not use oily or greasy products on this extension because they will make it tangle. The curls will stay intact for around two months. You can reset the curls using your hot iron. Be careful with the quality and condition of the hair products you use to avoid damaging the blonde postiche.

10. Afro kinky full lace wigs

A kinky wig. Photo: @newafricanwoman

Source: Facebook

Shampoo the postiche at least once a week. Do not massage or rub the postiche against itself while washing. Use a wide-tooth comb to comb and remove any tangles gently, then wash in a downward motion. Let it air dry thoroughly, then apply serum or silicon.

11. Natural curly lace front wigs

A curly black hairpiece. Photo: @rayvensboutiquewigs

Source: Instagram

Most women love the full lace body wave human hair wig. Do not wash using synthetic products or hot water or heat to style the hair when it is wet. Doing this will permanently damage the fibers. How can you tell if a wig is heat resistant? Postiches that are rough and so shiny are not heat resistant.

12. Long black human hair extensions

Natural-looking black postiche. Photo: @lmfhaircollection

Source: Facebook

Shampoo your Brazilian body wave wig at least once a week. Use a wide-tooth comb to comb it when it is damp. Avoid brushing dry curls because it will disrupt the curls' pattern and frizz the extension. To refresh curls, spray plain water on it and apply a curl activator.

13. Loose wave grey wig

A grey postiche. Photo: @tharealfrannyb

Source: Instagram

Do not use a thermal or stove flatiron on this pink body wave extension. Do not use oily or greasy products. It can cause extreme tangling. Use silicon products on your postiche at least once a week to prevent them from drying out.

14. Curly deep wave green wig

A green Ombre wig. Photo: @Creative writers

Source: Facebook

Do body wave wigs damage human hair? The postiche is the best for protective styling because it hides your natural hair's ends as you enjoy the curls. The extension curls back into position once it is completely dried. Style it when it is completely dried because a wet postiche will smell after some time.

15. Barbie pink hair extension

A curly pink postiche. Photo: @MayvennHair

Source: Facebook

Detangle the pink postiche from ends to roots and wash in lukewarm water with a mild shampoo. Follow with conditioner and rinse thoroughly in cool water. Pat dry it with a towel and let it air dry completely.

Which body wave wig suits you from the list above? Regardless of the one you pick, clean and hang it or put it in a flat place to dry. When the postiches are dry, put them back. Also, if you want a natural look, use extensions attached directly to the natural hair in segments.

Yen.com.gh recently shared a list of the ten best Ghana braids ponytail styles you should rock in 2021. Braiding your hair enables it to grow longer. It reduces the friction between your hair and pillow, thus reducing its breakage.

It would help if you slept on silk pillows because they are slippery. The slipperiness reduces less friction that tangles and breaks the hair. Ponytail braids also make your face look younger and more beautiful.

Source: Yen