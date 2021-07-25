Brother Sammy, a renowned Ghanaian gospel musician has said that sex before marriage is the way to go

According to the talented singer, it is important to know a partner's character and abilities in the bedroom before choosing to spend a lifetime with them

He cited examples to back his stance and why it is very important in this generation

Popular Ghanaian gospel musician, Brother Sammy, has asserted that a couple planning to spend the rest of their lives together should first experience each other in bed.

His explanation

In an interview on one of Okay FM's entertainment shows, Brother Sammy indicated that it was a difficult thing for him to say but it is the truth.

According to him, in this generation, ladies and gentlemen have different preferences when it comes to the sexual prowess and character of their partners.

Brother Sammy mentioned that because of this, many marriages break or experience great storms if the partners don't know each other in bed before tying the knot.

A critical example

"For instance, there are some women who have a natural smell down there and there are some men who love that. But how will you know what the person you want to marry prefers if you don't try each other first," the gospel musician explained.

In conclusion, the singer mentioned that he was not advocating for sleeping around anyhow and he is not a perfect human being as only God is only.

Watch his full explanation below:

Brother Sammy has been in the news lately.

Earlier, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, better known in the entertainment industry as Bulldog or Bullgod wept in an emotional video on an edition of United Showbiz recently.

In the snippet of the full video that was shared on the Facebook handle of UTV, the artiste manager was moved to tears because of a touching musical performance by legendary artiste Mark Anim Yirenkyi who was backed by Brother Sammy.

The song spoke about how temporary every property that is sought by men in life is and the need to seek the way to heaven where there are abundant riches and blessings.

