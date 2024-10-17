Singer Irene Logan has completed her rebranding after moving from a secular musician to gospel music

In a recent interview, Irene Logan indicated that she wants to be known as Grace Osei from now onwards

The former half of the Irene and Jane duo further explained the reasons for the choice of Grace as her new man

In a significant personal and professional transformation, renowned Ghanaian singer Irene Logan has announced her decision to adopt a new identity. She now wants to be called Grace Osei.

The artist, known for her successful transition from secular to gospel music, shared insights into this change and her evolving career in a recent interview.

Irene Logan is now a gospel artiste and wants to be known as Grace Osei. Photo source: @irenelogan

“I was born Irene Elizabeth Grace Logan. My entire life story and journey has been a journey of faith and grace. Nothing else made more sense than to fully embrace that name. Grace is a strong statement and a personal declaration of faith,” she told Graphic Showbiz.

Reflecting on her shift from secular to gospel music, Osei described it as a natural progression rather than a difficult transition.

"I have always felt the call to spread the gospel. The moment I decided to step fully into the gospel, it didn't feel difficult at all. It was just like coming home," she said.

The artiste also opened up about balancing her thriving music career with her personal life, particularly her marriage. Contrary to common assumptions about the challenges of maintaining this balance, Osei believes that clear understanding and communication are key.

Osei revealed that her faith plays a central role in her personal and professional life.

"As a Christian woman, I understand depending on the Holy Spirit to guide me in all things is wisdom," she said.

She also shared that she and her husband, whom she describes as "a solid teacher of the word of God," often minister together.

Irene Logan's wedding

The name change of Irene Logan comes just a few months after the singer got married in a lovely wedding.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, she and her husband first had a colourful traditional wedding. They followed it up with a lavish white wedding, a day later.

