Actress Efia Odo responded to a troll who tagged her in a post about rapper Kwesi Arhtur's wife supporting him at a concert

In her reply to the troll, Efia Odo noted that she had watched the video and that it was beautiful

Many people admired her reply to the X troll, such that they applauded her in the comment section

Socialite Efia Odo gave a powerful reply to a troll after the person tagged her in a video about rapper Kwesi Arthur's wife supporting him at a concert in Ghana.

Efia Odo replies X troll

In the video posted by Two Terty, Kwesi Arthur's wife was seen standing in the crowd at a spot closer to the stage as she watched her husband perform.

Kwesi Arthur was performing his 2017 hit song, Grind Day (motivational Video) as the crowd sang along and cheered.

The X user wrote in the caption that no one should prevent Efia Odo from seeing the lovely video of Kwesi Arthur's wife at the concert.

Efia Odo spotted the post and, in the comment, replied to the troll's statement, saying that she had seen the video and it was a beautiful moment between the couple.

The famous socialite, who had a rift with the rapper, further stated that many people who have a similar mindset have hearts filled with hate.

"I’ve seen it and it’s beautiful. Y’all have too much hate in yall hearts."

In Efia Odo's reply, she encouraged the X troll to live, love and laugh and that there was more to life than trolling. She then urged him to let light lead.

"Live, love, laugh. Life is more than trolling. Let light lead🩷🙏🏾."

Reactions to Efia Odo's comments

Many people in the comment section were unhappy about the troll tagging Efia Odo in the post about Kwesi Arthur and his wife.

Ghanaians admired the maturity of Efia Odo's response to the troll and applauded her in the comment section.

The opinions of social media users are below:

@Dawson_Blaud said:

"Thank you for replying that midget of a man 😪 Everything for them is an avenue to fuu 😪."

@livelike_nkunku said:

"Could have been you mmom nanso wose wonkata wonan...."

@deadslutts said:

"you’re talking from pain, i’ve been like you before ma."

@45iedFlame said:

"Growing in Jesus and know him better gonna let you deal with stuff like this in a mature way, keep on growing girlie @Efiaodo1"

@SilverElegance_ said:

"@Efiaodo1 forget them these kind of people always living miserable life nd they only feel better when they troll others."

@boadijames47 said:

"Afia is making point and she’s not first female a man has leave her for a another lady. Her time will soon come and the person may be ahead of Akwasi in terms of everything. Oyame bɛ yɛ ❤️."

Kwesi Arthur's Grind Day music video

Kwesi Arthur jams to Headucator's version of Fefe Ne Fe

YEN.com.gh reported that rapper Kwesi Arthur sang and danced to trans-girl Headucator's version of his hit song Fefe Ne Fe.

The seasoned rapper shared the video on his TikTok page. In it, he was seated in his car while jamming to the song.

Many people laughed hard in the comment section, with many others speaking about the socialite making songs go viral due to her unique voice.

