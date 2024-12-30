A Ghanaian lady, Matilda, could not contain her joy after she finally tied the knot with her American partner, Niles

She opened up on her expectations as a wife and also talked about the reaction of Niles' family regarding the marriage

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video celebrated Matilda and Niles on their union

Matilda Nti, a Ghanaian lady who participated in the popular TV reality show 90 Day Fiancé, has finally married her American partner, Niles Valentine.

A video that has since gone viral on TikTok showed excerpts of the traditional wedding held in Ghana between Matilda and her American partner.

In that video, Matilda, speaking on the sidelines of the wedding, said her husband's family did not support their union.

However, the 23-year-old disclosed that her love for Niles is unconditional, adding that her future is by the side of her new husband.

"I know life will not be easy because of his autism and the fact that his family do not support our marriage. The only future I want is with Niles."

Niles, on his part, expressed delight in getting married to Matilda, whom he began dating two years ago.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 23,000 likes and 400 comments.

Watch the video below:

Netizens congratulate the new couple

Social media users who took to the video's comment section congratulated Matilda and Niles on their union.

Claudia Harvey reacted:

"Matilda is literally the most beautiful woman I've ever seen. She looks lovely."

Mariyha indicated:

"Matilda she gorgeous I hope he stops being cheap though because she deserves the best."

Joslyn_Renee added:

"The pple who stepped up to be his parents, so sweet of them."

Tiffany Roy added:

"My dude pointed to Matilda!! yes she's the one."

Couple meet after two years of dating

