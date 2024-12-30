Rev Eastwood Anaba attributed some husbands' reluctance to attend church to the way their wives treat pastors better than their spouses

He explained that this creates a sense of rivalry when husbands feel overlooked or disrespected compared to pastors

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on the pastor's sermon

Reverend Eastwood Anaba, President of the Eastwood Anaba Ministries and founder of Fountain Gate Chapel, explained why some husbands do not go to church or want to see a pastor’s face.

The renowned man of God said that in some cases, wives must be blamed for their husbands' absence from church.

Rev Eastwood Anaba says wives must be blamed for the absence of their husbands in church. Photo credit: eastwoodanabaofficialpage

Source: Facebook

In a video on X, Rev Anaba said that men see their wives treat their pastors in a way that pales compared to the way they are treated as husbands, creating a rivalry between the two parties.

"Some of the men the reason they don’t go to church is that they see the way their wives treat their pastors and the way they treat them as their husbands.”

Rev Eastwood Anaba said a woman can say lovely things to her pastor in front of her husband and may have said none of them to her man before they left for church.

“And the man is looking at the fact that this morning, this woman never said I miss you although he had just come from a trip. This woman didn’t give him food. All of a sudden, she has seen her pastor, and it is as if she has seen God.”

“They are in rivalry with their wives’ pastors. Many of the men will not tell you, but sometimes the reason they don’t like the pastor is the way the wife handles the pastor and the way she despises him, and the pastors are saying nothing,” he added.

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on Reverend Eastwood Anaba’s argument

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to Rev Eastwood Anaba’s comments shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@dawa_god said:

“That’s very true though.”

@Chelsea4everA wrote:

“If 60% of Pastors start saying the truth this way, there is going to be change in many homes tbh.”

@PapaImpraim said:

“That's for sure, but also, how the church they chop our monies!”

@jesse_legendary wrote:

“Most women respect their pastors and adore them more than their husbands, which is unfortunate. If all Pastors were honest like this, peace would prevail in most homes but for their selfish interest, they would never talk about this thing.”

@Ekeffah said:

“Meanwhile, hell will break loose if men try to treat their pastors’ wives the way their wives treat their pastors 🤣🤣🤣.”

@Stephanous6 wrote:

“Most marriages have been in shambles because of this behaviour, especially how some married women and soon-to-be married women exhibit their treatment towards their pastors (spiritual father, papa, daddy). Men naturally have ego so is ur husband.”

@Nanaezze said:

“Most women in their homes have been so much subdued by weaponised religion that they fail to see what and how to honour their husbands yet will form angels kneeling and hailing another person’s husband called pastor. Hypocrites.”

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh