Famous artiste manager, Bulldog, wept on live TV during a performance by gospel artistes Mark Anim Yirenkyi and Brother Sammy

The theme of the song was about the temporal things in life and how humanity needs to seek the way to heaven instead

The video is fast going viral online as Ghanaians have been reacting massively

Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, better known in the entertainment industry as Bulldog or Bullgod wept in an emotional video on an edition of United Showbiz recently.

In the snippet of the full video that was shared on the Facebook handle of UTV, the artiste manager was moved to tears because of a touching musical performance by legendary artiste Mark Anim Yirenkyi who was backed by Brother Sammy.

The song spoke about how temporary every property that is sought by men in life is and the need to seek the way to heaven where there are abundant riches and blessings.

The song is fast going viral on social media as it touched many other people on social media.

Noble Princeginola hilariously said:

Bro Sammy should be shown his seat so we can listen to spirit inspired music. He's distracting the song.

Joe Eddy mentioned:

I don’t care if you don’t agree!! Mark is the key to Gospel music! I’ve all his songs from A to Z! I just love whatever he does!

Joseph Bless Darkwa commented:

I fell in love with his song faky3 around the year 2000 and I have listened to him since that period. Whoever has spent a night in my room has had a piece of his songs. I played his songs saaaaaaaaa

Bulldog was previously in the news after he chastised Ghanaians following the #fixthecountry campaign that is going on against President Akufo-Addo and his government.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Bulldog says Ghanaians are getting exactly what they voted for.

By his post, he indicated that Ghanaians voted Akufo Addo’s government for hardship and that is exactly what they are experiencing.

