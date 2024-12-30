Ghanaian stylist Akosua Vee made a bold fashion at her husband'sThanksgiving dinner on December 29, 2024

Akosua Vee wore a custom-made gown that she styled with an elegant pair of high heels to complete her look

Some social media users have commented on Akosua Vee's ensemble and flawless makeup on Instagram

Ghanaian stylist Violet Akosua Obeng, popularly called Akosua Vee, did not meet the expectations of fashion lovers with her tight corset at her husband's star-studded Thanksgiving dinner in Accra.

The chief executive officer of Vee Styles wore a long-sleeve asymmetric velvet dress that highlighted her curves.

Kwame A Plus and his wife Akosua Vee look perfect together. Photo credit: @zionfelixdotcom.

Akosua Vee looked elegant in a giant silver stud earring that matched the handle of her designer bag to complete her look.

The celebrity mother opted for a long, centre-parted curly hairstyle that reached her waistline as she stood by her handsome husband.

Ghanaian musician turned politician Kwame A Plus looked dapper in a stylish suit and black suit at his star-studded event.

Akosua Vee causes a stir with her gown

Ghanaians commented on Akosua Vee's tight gown at her husband's Thanksgiving dinner in Accra after she won the Gomoa Central seat.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

haha_will_shine_too stated:

"For someone who styles people, the lady has never dressed herself appropriately before."

sika_hemmaa stated:

"A Plus, no, no 😂😂😂...as if he never cheats."

ashleyflores8726 stated:

"Wo tumi home de3, as3 u are not comfortable bi."

Kennypaperss stated:

"What about the side chick @mcyaayeboah."

soulm_am stated:

"Eii, where's Gomoa Central 2nd lady😂😂😂."

afia___443 stated:

"This lady styles people, and they look good, but I don't get it when it comes to styling herself. What is she even wearing? See what she wore to A plus Dad's funeral, too. u have seen Dumelo wife, and always classy and straightforward. Do better maame".

amish.wardrobe stated:

"So was the holding of the bag necessary 😂😂😂master go and sit down 2025 is refusing to come😂."

Watch the video below:

A Plus talks about how he won his seat

Kwame A Plus enlighted his celebrity friends and invited guests on the tactics he used to win the Gomoa Central seat as an independent candidate.

Watch the video below:

Politician Kwame A Plus organises health walk

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Kwame A Plus who launced his campaign as an independent to run for the seat of Gomoa Central Constituency.

On Monday, August 5, 2024, a many people joined the politician and his team for the constituency's campaign launch and wellness walk.

The viral video left many in wonder as it detailed how A Plus won the seat by a landslide.

