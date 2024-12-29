A groom passed away during his wedding ceremony to his girlfriend in Akyem Anamase on Friday, December 27, 2024

Chief Inspector Godwin Beniba reportedly complained of dizziness and collapsed after arriving at Anamase Hotel with his best man

The deceased was pronounced dead on arrival at the Anamase clinic, with his family transporting his body to the Oda Government Hospital

A groom, Chief Inspector Godwin Beniba, tragically lost his life during his wedding ceremony in Akyem Anamase near Oda in the Eastern Region on Friday, December 27, 2024.

Multiple reports indicate that Chief Inspector Beniba, a highly respected station officer at the Anamase Police Station, mysteriously collapsed moments after arriving at the Anamase Hotel, where he was expected to tie the knot to his girlfriend.

The groom and his best men reportedly converged at the event venue with other guests to await the bride, Florence Debrah's arrival.

The bride, Florence Debrah, had lodged in one of the rooms at the event centre and was making her final preparations before the tragic incident occurred.

According to an eyewitness account, Chief Inspector Beniba complained that he felt dizzy immediately after arriving at the Anamase Hotel with his best man.

He suddenly collapsed on the floor and was rushed to the Anamase Clinic by some of the guests for medical treatment.

However, the medical personnel at the local facility pronounced him dead after his arrival for medical attention.

The deceased groom's family, who had reportedly travelled from his hometown in the Northern Region, arranged for his body to be deposited at the Oda Government Hospital morgue for autopsy and preservation before his eventual burial.

The attendees, including police personnel who had travelled from Accra, Koforidua, Oda, Akyem Achiase, Akyem Swedru, and other parts of the country to witness the union, could not control their tears following the groom's death.

The event attendees left the wedding ceremony in a sorrowful mood, leaving behind the large quantities of food and drinks acquired for the special occasion, which ended the tragic death of the groom.

