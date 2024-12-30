Freedom Street Concert: Vybz Kartel Acknowledges Shatta Wale As An 'International Artist'
- Vybz Kartel held a press conference on Monday, December 30, 2024, before his upcoming Freedom Street concert in Jamaica
- The Jamaican dancehall icon acknowledged Shatta Wale as an "international artiste" as he mentioned the event's performers
- Vybz Kartel's acknowledgement of Shatta Wale and his status stoked a massive frenzy among Ghanaians on social media
Jamaican dancehall musician Vybz Kartel is gearing up for his highly-anticipated Freedom Street Concert on Tuesday, December 31, 2024.
The music event is set to be held at the Jamaica National Stadium in the capital city, Kingston. The concert will also see the self-proclaimed World boss mount the stage and perform in front of a large crowd for the first time in over a decade.
Vybz Kartel was released from prison on July 31, 2024, after the Jamaican Court of Appeal decided not to retry him and other associates for the murder of Clive 'Lizard' Williams. The dancehall icon served 13 years behind bars before his release.
Notable Jamaican dancehall artists, including Spice, Tommy Lee, Popcaan, Shawn Storm, and Skilibeng, are expected to perform at Vybz Kartel's Freedom Street Concert.
Shatta Wale will also mount the stage at the event as the only performer from Ghana.
Vybz Kartel acknowledges Shatta Wale
Vybz Kartel held a pre-concert press conference on Monday, December 30, 2024, to detail the itinerary for the Freedom Street concert, which begins at 10 pm local time.
The dancehall musician announced that he would perform as the opening and closing musical act at the music event.
Vybz Kartel also acknowledged Shatta Wale as an 'international artist' as he shared the list of the numerous performers billed for the upcoming concert.
Watch the video below:
Vybz Kartel's acknowledgement stirs reactions
The video of Vybz Kartel acknowledging Shatta Wale triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments.
Shatta Wale makes a short trip to the US to check out his new Rolls Royce Cullinan before his show in Jamaica
michael_akwasi_agyare_balcazar commented:
"Don't let someone see this 😂😂😂😂."
ambitiousbiziness said:
"Don’t let somebody see this. Please, delete it 😂😂."
tooknownnkojo commented:
"A lot of people don't understand the word 'international'."
shatta_is_dancehallafricanking said:
"This is what they don’t want to see or hear 😂😂🔥🔥🔥."
georgedollar_ commented:
"Why was he laughing after calling Shatta an international artiste?"
fawogyimiiko said:
"Stonebwoy will be jealous."
Shatta Wale speaks after Stonebwoy's shade
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale subtly responded to Stonebwoy's recent remarks about him.
The SM boss shared a short motivational message in a cryptic post on his official Facebook account.
Shatta Wale's social media post gained massive traction, with many fans thronging to the comments.
