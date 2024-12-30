GACL Shuts Down McDan Aviation Private Jet Terminal Over $3 Million Debt

The Ghana Airports Company Limited has shut down McDan’s Aviation Private Jet Terminal due to an outstanding debt of over $3 million.

The debt expected to have been cleared by Christmas Day includes land leases, rentals, and terminal charges accumulated over a period.

This is the second time McDan Aviation has been shut down by the GACL over unpaid arrears.

The GACL, in February 2022, indefinitely barred McDan Aviation from operating its private jet services at Terminal I of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) due to operational breaches.

The ban followed McDan’s launch of its private jet services at the airport despite not meeting the requisite terms and conditions stipulated by the airport authorities.

In a letter dated January 31, 2022, the GACL ordered McDan Aviation to cease operations at Terminal I, citing non-compliance with prior directives.

The Secretary to the President, the Secretary to the Vice President, the Transport Minister and the Director-General of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) were all copied in the letter.

The letter also directed McDan to hand over the keys to the terminal for a joint inventory by the close of business on January 31, 2022.

Source: YEN.com.gh