Ghanaian TikToker Deaconess Abokomah recently flew out of Ghana for the first time on a recreational trip to Dubai

The sensational content creator got many fans buzzing as he shared his experience as a Dubai tourist

He couldn't hide his emotions as he compared the development in Dubai to his home country

Ghanaian content creator Deaconess Abokomah, privately known as Ebenezer Arthur, has shared his first experience after travelling to Dubai.

Deaconess Abokomah is criticising Ghanaian politicians after his first visit to Dubai. Source: DeaconessAbokomah

The content creator recounted experiencing Dubai's proud high-rise buildings, including the world's tallest building, Burj Al Khalifa.

The city's many tourist attractions made it the third most visited city last year, with over 17 million visits.

Deaconess Abokomah bashes politicians

According to Deacness Abokomah, Dubai's skyscrapers and man-made island bewildered him as a first-time tourist.

As he shared his experience, the renowned content creator couldn't help but compare Dubai's progress to Ghana's.

He blamed Ghanaian political leaders for misusing the country's taxes and shared his wish for more Ghanaians to travel outside and realise how far back the country is.

"Our leaders are wicked. If you travel outside and experience this, I'm not sure you would want to lend your strength to anyone's campaign."

Deaconess Abokomah stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Deaconess Abokomah's recent trip to Dubai

James Adu Toshiba said:

"Abokoma, what do our leaders use our taxes for? Don't be foolish! I really like you but ask questions about the usage of our taxes. Thank you."

Rukie-Ann Kaley wrote:

"Abokoma if u start u won’t end oo there is a lot to compare and talk about … just have fun because if u compare u Wil feel bad as a Ghanaian ❤️."

Queenita Odoom remarked:

"They don’t have gold,diamond nothing,we have everything we don’t need taxes to fixed our country Ghana 🇬🇭

Hajia Sherifa Goldenboy noted:

"Where does the Ghanaian taxes go to? God help us o 😔."

Effe Bondziwa added:

That is why those in abroad when I see them doing Ghana politics and still defending our politicians back home, I get so angry. Instead of them using the experience they have gotten in somebodys land to fig5ht for a better Ghana, they are there doing nons5ense politics.

FDA chases Deaconess Abokomah

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Deaocness Abokomah had lamented about a letter he received from the FDA.

The Authority issued a warning to him in the letter, reminding him of the ban on celebrities advertising alcohol.

The TikToker was livid as he talked about the FDA's warning, especially considering that he made no money from the skits in which he patronised alcohol.

