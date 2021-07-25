Kumawood actress Akyere Bruwaa has shared a photo a rare family photo

The photo shows the actress in a pose with her two grown-up sons

Akyere's colleague Vivian Jill and other has reacted to the photo

Kumawood actress Akyere Bruwaa, known in private life as Miriam Donkor, has released a photo of her family.

The photo has the Kumawood actress posing with her two grown-up sons in a rare family moment.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, a nicely dressed Akyere Bruwaa is seen seated on a chair with a smile on her face.

Akyere Bruwaa recently posed with her sons Photo source: @akyerebruwaagh

Source: Instagram

Her sons sandwiched her, one to her left and the other to her right while they stood for the photo. All of them had their hands folded.

Sharing the photo, Akyere Bruwa went philosophical as she talked about how people could find true happiness.

"Always remember that finding satisfaction in the pain of others will never bring you true happiness. Have a wonderful weekend," her caption to the photo red.

Reactions

Akyere Bruwaa's photo with her sons has sparked a lot of reactions from her followers on social media.

Below are some of the reactions as compiled by YEN.com.gh.

Akyere's Kumawood colleague Vivian Jill (vivian_jill_lawrence) was jealous:

"I'm jealous ."

Another Kumawood actress Abena Ghana (abenaghanaofficial) was in love with Akyere's family:

"Family ❤️❤️."

pa.2158 said:

"Bam well-spoken Mum. Beautiful family❤️❤️."

claraadu_23 said:

"Wow beautiful"

The family of Akyere Brumwaa is a lovely one.

