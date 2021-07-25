Kumawood actress Maame Serwaa has been spotted in a new trending video

The video has Maame Serwaa feeling herself while showing off some dance moves

The video has got some fans of the actress wowed

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

Kumawood actress Maame Serwaa, known in private life as Clara Amoateng Benson, has popped up with another eye-popping video.

This time, Maame Serwaa is spotted 'feeling' herself while jamming to some music inside her home.

In the which has been sighted by YEN.com.gh, the actress is seen wearing a bodycon top over a pair of tight jeans

Maame Serwaa has wowed fans once again with her new video Photo source: @swet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

Wearing very long hair, Maame Serwaa had her hands all over her hair as she danced to B4Bonah's My Girl song featuring King Promise.

All through her dance, the actress was turning around and flaunting her good looks.

Maame Serwaa's video was first spotted on Instagram blog, Sweet_Maame_Adowa. Watch it below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed

Fans reaction

Following the emergence of Maame Serwaa's video many of the actress fans have been reacting. YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions below:

elikem_the_gossip admired Maame Serwaa's thickness:

"Thick is bae wati..❤❤❤."

ayammahsusan described the actress as beautiful;

"Beautiful ❤️."

samgyamerah2 had a rather funny description for the actress:

"True definition of the word "volumenous" ."

Miniskirt video

The latest video of Maame Serwaa happens to be the second of such videos of the actress to have surfaced on social media in the past two weeks.

In the last video, Maame Serwaa was seen showing her dance moves as she rocked a short skirt in the midst of some young men.

Just like this video, fans of the actress took to social media sharing their thoughts on Serwaa's looks in the video.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen Ghana