Mr Eventuarry, in a video, was spotted working as a trotro driver at Anwomaso in the Ashanti Region

The former internet sensation looked focused as he drove passengers to their destinations inside his commercial vehicle

The video of Mr Eventuarry driving a trotro in town garnered laughter among Ghanaians on social media

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Mr Eventuarry, the Ghanaian comedian who became an internet sensation after his hilarious video went viral, has been spotted working as a trotro driver at Anwomaso in the Ashanti Region.

Viral internet sensation Mr Eventuarry spotted driving a trotro in town. Photo source: @eventuarygh, @favourhypes

Source: Instagram

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the former Kejetia versus Makola TV series actor busily sat behind the steering wheel as he drove passengers to their destinations inside his commercial vehicle.

Mr Eventuarry looked focused as a passenger sitting in the front seat closer to him recorded him with his expensive smartphone.

The video of the former social media sensation driving the trotro courted hilarious reactions among numerous Ghanaians on social media.

Mr Eventuarry's rise to fame and disappearance

In 2019, Mr Eventuarry, who was then a taxi driver, became an overnight sensation on social media and in Ghanaian entertainment industry after a video of him laughing and mispronouncing the word “eventually” as “eventuarry” went viral.

His viral video gained significant traction on the internet and became a meme used by notable personalities worldwide.

Soon after gaining mainstream popularity, Mr Eventuarry landed his first-ever acting job as a lawyer on the hit, award-winning comedy series Kejetia vs. Makola alongside comic actors Richmond Xavier Amoako, popularly known as Lawyer Nti, Nana Gyasi Owusu, popularly known as NGO, Clemento Suarez and Louis Lamis.

The internet sensation also successfully launched a career as a comedian. He debuted his first stage performance in front of a large crowd as a special guest at renowned Nigerian comedian Kenny Blaq's Oxymoron "Third Term" event at Eko Hotels and Suites, located in Lagos, Nigeria, in July 2019.

Mr Eventuarry with other actors on the set of the Kejetia versus Makola series shoot. Photo source: @eventuarygh

Source: Instagram

Mr Eventuarry's performance at the event in Nigeria received positive reviews from the audience as they burst into laughter after hearing his funny jokes.

The internet sensation's overnight fame was short-lived after his return to Ghana from Kenny Blaq's comedy show, as he got less public attention and events and disappeared from the limelight for a long time.

He finally resurfaced on the scene in 2024, after a video of him working as a bus conductor popped up on social media. In the video, the former comedian was spotted collecting money from passengers and shouting the destination of the bus.

Mr Eventuarry's 2024 sighting surprised many Ghanaians who wondered how the former Kejetia versus Makola actor had slowly regressed from being a popular internet sensation to instantly losing his fame within a short period.

Below is the video of Mr Eventuarry driving a trotro in town:

Reactions to Mr Eventuarry driving trotro

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Bra Louis Gh commented:

"I don’t know why I dey laugh 😂."

hey_khen said:

"The 1st day I was in his car, I was at the front but wasn’t sure if it was him. I kept on looking at him saaaa😂😂😂. The next time, I sat in front and asked him if I could ask him something, and he said yes, and I asked if he was Mr Eventually, and he said yes 💔💔😂."

Kwaku Sarkcess wrote:

"Mr eventually😂."

Internet sensation Albert Nketia resurfaces in public

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that internet sensation, Albert Ofosu Nketia, best known for his viral crying video and meme, resurfaced in public for the first time in years.

The little boy was confirmed to have developed a severe medical condition after blogger Nana Baffuor visited his residence.

Nana Baffuor pleaded with Ghanaians to provide Albert Ofosu Nketia with financial assistance for his medical condition.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh