Accra - Members of Parliament will this week, debate on the recommendation of Kissi Adjebeng as Special prosecutor made by the Appointments Committee.

This is expected to happen as the approval of the house will guarantee Kissi Agyebeng being confirmed as the Special Prosecutor.

Agyebeng, if approved, will be the second and the youngest person to occupy the Office since Martin Alamisi Benz Kaiser Amidu resigned, stating his own reasons after nearly three years of occupying that position.

Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng was given unanimous approval by the Appointments Committee of Parliament less than an hour after his five-hour-long vetting.

The committee approved of him after he answered all questions thrown at him.

The Chairman of the Committee, Joe Osei Owusu, who is also known as Joe Wise said the committee has unanimously approved him, and have recommended him to parliament for approval

“The committee unanimously agreed to recommend Kissi Agyebeng to the House to determine whether to approve or disapprove,” Jose Wise said.

Will Kissi Adjebeng resign easily?

Knowing how demanding the job can be and how many external interferences could hold him back, he has stated that he would consider leaving the job if he is faced with challenges that are “unbearable”.

Adjebeng said his first thing to do will be to hold on for a little longer before deciding to throw in the towel if it becomes very unbearable.

He was however optimistic that he would not be faced with the situation of having to give up the job due to some challenges.

Impossible to stop corruption

Also, during his vetting, he revealed that it would be impossible to put a stop to corruption in Ghana.

Kissi Agyebeng said if parliament gives him the approval, he will make the practice of corruption a costly venture in order to deter people.

He added that he will instate pressure for progress by ensuring that there is a systemic review of public agencies to help reduce the corruption rate.

