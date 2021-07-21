Appointments Committee of Parliament has unanimously approved Kissi Agyebeng after vetting

The chairman of the committee said the special prosecutor nominee has been recommended to parliament for final approval

In the coming days, parliament will debate on the report before deciding whether or not to approve Agyebeng

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Kissi Agyebeng, the special prosecutor nominee has received unanimous approval from the Appointments Committee of Parliament.

The committee approved of him after he answered all questions thrown at him during his 5-hour vetting.

The Chairman of the Committee, Joe Osei Owusu also known as KJoe Wise said the committee has unanimously approved him, and have recommended him to parliament for approval

Kissi Agyebeng receives unanimous approval from Appointments committee Photo credit: Ghanaweb.com

Source: UGC

“The committee unanimously agreed to recommend Kissi Agyebeng to the House to determine whether to approve or disapprove,” Jose Wise said.

Parliament will however in the coming days debate the report presented by the committee before deciding whether or not Kissi Agyebeng would be approved.

Impossible to stop corruption

During his vetting, he revealed that it would be impossible to put a stop to corruption in Ghana.

Kissi Agyebeng said if parliament gives him the approval, he will make the practice of corruption a costly venture in order to deter people.

He added that he will instate pressure for progress by ensuring that there is a systemic review of public agencies to help reduce the corruption rate.

Not resigning easily

Knowing how demanding the job can be and how many external interferences could hold him back, he has stated that he would consider leaving the job if he is faced with challenges that are “unbearable”.

Adjebeng said his first thing to do will be to hold on for a little longer before deciding to throw in the towel if it becomes very unbearable.

He was however optimistic that he would not be faced with the situation of having to give up the job due to some challenges.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates! Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen Newspaper