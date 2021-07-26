Pink cannot believe that the Norwegian Women’s Handball Team were fined about GHC10,000 by the European Handball Federation for wearing shorts instead of bikini bottoms

Seeing the act of bravery, Pink stepped forward and has offered to pay the fine as she believes the women are not in the wrong

Fans are all for what Pink is doing and took to the comment section to stand by her, claiming women need to stop being sexualised in sports

American pop star Pink has stepped forward to help the Norwegian Women’s Handball Team pay a fine that they were slapped with after refusing to wear bikini bottoms.

The European Handball Federation fined the team $1,765.28 (about GHC10,000) for wearing shorts instead of bikini bottoms as it is a violation of the desired dress code.

After the Norwegian Women’s Handball Team was hit with a $1,765.28 fine for wearing shorts instead of bikini bottoms, Pink stepped in to support the team. Image: @Getty Images.

Being the strong feminist activist that she is, Pink stepped forward and offered to pay the fine as she believes this was an act of bravery, not foul play.

Pink took to social media to express how proud she is of the women of the Norwegian Women’s Handball Team for taking the stand that they did.

Pink posted:

Seeing Pink’s status, many took to the comment section to second her pride and to share some other stories of where women are sexualised in sports.

@elainescottie made it clear, what is good for men is good for women:

@Heidi_Evans11 expressed her pride:

@stefaknees shared her story:

@totalballet showed off positive change:

