One of Cristiano Ronaldo's teammates at Saudi League side Al-Nassr is 'ready' to consider a move to Real Madrid

The said player has been rumoured to be on Madrid's transfer wishlist as the club continues to deal with recurring injuries

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh also looked at the seven possible players who could join Los Blancos in the winter transfer

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Aymeric Laporte has addressed speculation surrounding a potential transfer to Real Madrid in the upcoming January window, revealing he would be open to a switch to the Spanish capital.

The former Manchester City centre-back, currently contracted with Al-Nassr until 2026, is considered a crucial asset for the Saudi Pro League club.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr teammate Aymeric Laporte is open to a move to Real Madrid. Photo by Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

However, his remarks hint at a willingness to explore opportunities with Los Blancos, who are grappling with defensive issues due to injuries.

Laporte ready to join injury-hit Madrid

Real Madrid, facing a crisis in defence, may look to the market to reinforce their backline.

Éder Militão’s recent ACL tear in a 4-0 triumph over Osasuna and David Alaba’s knee injury has left Madrid short-staffed in key positions.

With ESPN reporting Madrid’s intent to bolster their squad in January, Laporte’s availability could present an ideal solution to their defensive challenges.

Laporte on potential Madrid move

While on international duty with Spain, Laporte shared his thoughts on the potential move and expressed his admiration for Madrid's stature in global football.

"I’d obviously listen to Real Madrid call; you can’t ignore clubs like that,” he remarked, as cited by Fabrizio Romano.

"It feels good to see the links. I’m not so informed about that, but it’s obviously nice.”

His experience and tactical understanding could add both depth and resilience to a Real Madrid squad currently managing a challenging run of injuries in defence.

Since making the switch to Al-Nassr in August 2023, Laporte has impressed, featuring in 54 matches and netting seven goals across all competitions.

7 defenders Real Madrid could sign

Amid Real Madrid's injury struggles, YEN.com.gh explored seven potential defensive reinforcements the club could target to bolster their backline.

Among the notable candidates under consideration are Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk, Aston Villa’s Pau Torres, and Aymeric Laporte.

Real Madrid eye N'Golo Kante

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Real Madrid is eyeing French superstar N'Golo Kante as a potential midfield reinforcement.

Reports from Saudi Arabia suggest that Al-Ittihad may be willing to reduce their asking price for the World Cup-winning midfielder.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh