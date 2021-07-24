Atletico Madrid's Llorente surprises girlfriend with special marriage proposal

Marcos Llorente has proposed to his girlfriend in a fascinating manner

The Atletico Madrid midfielder proposed at the club’s Wanda Metropolitano Stadium

Llorente lured his girlfriend to the stadium thinking she was going to witness a tribute

A video of Atletico Madrid midfielder, Marcos Llorente, proposing to his girlfriend at the club’s Wanda Metropolitano stadium has surfaced online.

In the video Llorente is seen going down on one knee and asked his girlfriend, Patricia Noarbe to marry him to which she said YES.

Patricia Noarbe posted the video of the proposal on her Instagram and narrated how Llorente promised to make the day her happiest day ever.

Atletico Madrid's Marcos Llorente surprises girlfriend with exceptional marriage proposal. Source: Facebook/astv

“Marcos told me that the day he asked me to marry him would be the happiest day of my life, and that day was yesterday. I was supposed to go to a small tribute for Marcos at the Wanda and I ended up experiencing something so special that I still haven't I can't even believe, with the most incredible person I've ever met”

According to the18, Patricia Noarbe had apparently been lured to the stadium thinking she was going to witness a tribute to her boyfriend.

The nine-minute video on the big screen showed the player’s best goals of the season before it switched to pictures of the couple together. Llorente then got down on one knee and proposed.

Patricia Noarbe is an influencer and food/health expert.

Watch the video below:

Source: Yen Newspaper