Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s 2024 campaign team said it has no intention of allowing a few prophecies attempting to predict the winner of the December 7 polls sway them.

The statement was in reaction to prophecies by some preachers that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, John Mahama, would emerge victorious in the upcoming presidential elections.

Dr Bawumia's campaign team says it will focus on spreading its message rather than delving in predictions and prophecies.

The prophecies were delivered during an interaction between John Mahama and cleargymen, where he sought prayers and their support as he embarked on his political journey.

Reacting to the prophecies, Anthony Karbo, a senior aide to Dr Bawumia, told Citi News in an interview that the so-called prophecies are mere predictions by these preachers and not divine imparted messages.

Karbo noted that despite these predictions, the NPP campaign was going to remain focused on its strategy and would continue to engage voters on its manifesto.

He said the party would pay no heed to these predictions and would instead continue to working hard to break the eight.

Owusu-Bempah prophesises about Mahama

The Head Pastor of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Apostle Dr Isaac Owusu-Bempah, appears to have jumped ship from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as the December 7 polls draw near.

The Apostle, who attended the clergy meeting with National Democratic Congress flagbearer John Dramani Mahama, prophesied that the former President would win the 2024 presidential elections.

The prophecy is a sharp deviation from the Apostle's previous prophecies about John Mahama. According to Owusu Bempah, God has handed the country over to John Mahama because of his kind-heartedness.

He assured the NDC presidential candidate that no machinations by his rivals would be successful in changing the will of God.

Owusu-Bempah claims he is ‘president-maker’

YEN.com.gh reported that Apostle Dr Isaac Owusu-Bempah has said nobody can ascend to the presidency of Ghana without his involvement.

He was referring to his recent prophecy that John Mahama would ascend to the presidency after the 2024 general elections.

Owusu-Bempah said God has given him the mandate to anoint Ghana's presidents and he will continue to do so humbly.

