The University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) has celebrated a past alumnus Jnr for his stellar academic achievement

During its 8th Congregation, UHAS announced that Dr Daniel Brabi Jnr won seven of the 12 awards during the 2023 graduation ceremony

As it prepares for its 9th Congregation, the school anticipates another record-breaking achievement from its 2024 graduating class

A brilliant young Ghanaian man, Dr Daniel Brabi Jr has made a name for himself in his academic journey at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) in Ho.

During the 8th Congregation of the school, Dr Brabi Jr was named the best graduating student for the MBChB (Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery) programme.

UHAS eulogies its past alumnus, Dr Daniel Brabi, for his impressive academic achievement during its 8th Congregation. Photo credit: @dbrabi/IG & UHAS/Facebook.

Out of 12 awards up for grabs at the 8th Congregation of UHAS, Dr Brabi clinched seven to emerge as the best graduating student for the MBChB class of 2023.

The young man's remarkable academic feat, which earned him admiration from his lecturers and classmates, has now become a record waiting to be surpassed.

UHAS anticipates another record at 8th Congregation

As it prepares for its 9th Congregation this year, UHAS remembered Dr Daniel Brabi Jr, eulogising his impressive academic record.

In a post on X, the school stated that it anticipates another impressive academic performance from its 2024 graduating class.

"As the 2024 MBChB graduating class prepares for their moment in the spotlight, one question looms large: who will rise to claim the mantle of excellence this year? Will another trailblazer step forward to match—or even surpass—Dr. Brabi’s remarkable feat? The stage is set, and all eyes are on the next generation of UHAS graduates to see who will carry the torch of academic brilliance," portions of the post read.

UHAS alumnus wins an award in Japan

YEN.com.gh also reported that another UHAS alumnus, Dr Michael Mensah, won the Outstanding Presentation Award in Japan.

The young Ghanaian scientist saw off competition from other brilliant researchers from across the world to emerge victorious.

The award was instituted by the Intercultural Education Society of Japan to recognise young researchers across the globe.

