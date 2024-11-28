Quamina MP has released his highly anticipated single featuring Medikal and Kwesi Arthur

Ghanaian musician Quamina MP has released his highly anticipated new single, Kurom.

The song, released on November 28, features his colleagues Kwesi Arthur and Medikal, adding to the long list of collaborations between the three stars.

Quamina MP taps Kwesi Arthur and Medikal for his new song. Source: KwesiArthur, Quamina MP, Medikal

It was produced by Grammy-nominated Ghanaian producer Guilty Beatz, who is the brain behind several top stars from Africa, including Nigeria's Tems.

Guilty Beatz has harnessed a working relationship with Quamina MP since their first stint together in 2021.

The promotional run for Quamina MP's latest track kickstarted online when he shared the vintage Kumawood CD-inspired artwork online.

The artwork brilliantly tapped into the frenzy surrounding a young designer, Neizer, who was attempting to impress Gyakie with his impressively unique style.

Apart from the artwork, a snippet of Kwesi Arthur's verse surfaced on TikTok, hiking up the song's anticipation.

Fans react to Quamina MP's new song

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Quamina MP's latest track featuring Kwesi Arthur and Medikal.

@Vinzkhid_vhibez said:

"Christmas 🎅 banger 🔥🔥"

@WisdomNoble01 noted:

"This DVD 📀 tin reminds me of those days oo 😂"

@pablodaboy remarked:

"see the way you enter smoothly 🔥🔥🔥"

Gyakie drops new song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Gyakie had released her new single Days Pass By.

The song featuring KJ Spio is Gyakie's second release of the year.

The singer has been tactical with her releases as she prepares to offload her debut album since she jumped onto the music scene in 2019.

