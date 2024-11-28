A Ghanaian man, kown as Dr Bayor, has enlisted as an officer in the US Army after relcoating abroad

Dr Bayor will serve the Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repairs Squadron Engineers of the US military

His success story abroad inspired many Ghanaians on social media, as they trooped the comment sections to congratulate him

A Ghanaian doctor, known on TikTok as Dr Bayor has achieved a major milestone in his life by joining the US Army.

Dr Bayor enlisted as an Airman First Class), serving in Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repairs Squadron Engineers (RED HORSE) of the US Army, arguably the greatest military in the world.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh captured Dr Bayor in what looked liked a passing out ceremony, where his superior was spotted putting someting behin his shoulders.

In another video sighted on his TikTok page, the US Army officer subtly emphasised, through the lyrics of Eminem's Not Afroad song, the importance of aking risks and seeking opportunities abroad.

Netizen congratulate Dr Bayor

After Dr Bayor shared his video on TikTok, some Ghanaians who follow his page, thronged the comment section to congratulate him.

Man rejected by GAF joins US Army

In a related YEN.com.gh story, a Ghanaian man also joined the US Army recently after relocating abroad

The man, known as Bryte said while in Ghana he tried many times between 2011 to 2017 to enlist in the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) without success.

He said despite the rejection, he never stopped trying to become an army officer.

