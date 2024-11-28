The one-week observance for the late Akua Donkor has been held in her hometown

Relatives of the late politician were enveloped in sorrow as they paid tributes to their loved one

Social media users who commented on the video mourned with the grieving family on the passing of the politician

It was a moment of solitude and sorrow for relatives of the late Akua Donkor as a one-week observation was held in honour of their beloved.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh showed people thronging the family house of the late politician at Ejuratia in the Ashanti Region to sympathise with the grieving family.

A relative of Akua Donkor weeps at one-week observance of week observance. Photo credit: @Oheneba Media1tv/YouTube @Honourable Akua Donkor/TikTok

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of Oheneba Media, a woman who identified herself as an in-law to the deceased eulogised Akua Donkor, adding that her demise was a significant loss for the family.

She opened up about how she received news of Akua Donkor's demise and touched on the help she received from her before her demise.

"Akua Donkor had been very supportive of me and my family. I have a court case, and she has been helpful to me. Now that she is gone, what will I do?"

The interview at the point ended as the woman began to weep and to be consoled.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in hundreds of comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians mourn with the family of Akua Donkor

Social media users who took to the comment section consoled the family on their loss.

@DonRash-x7c one commented:

"Rest well mom. It s well."

Family refutes Roman's Fada presidency bid

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the family of the late flagbearer of the Ghana Freedom Party, Akua Donkor, objected to the party's recent nomination of Roman Fada as its new leader.

In a video, the family contended that the party did not consult it before making the move.

A family representative who spoke to the media indicated that their beloved recently passed away, and the family is currently deliberating on how to give her a befitting burial.

