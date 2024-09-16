Shatta Wale has opened up about his plans as he prepares to unveil his new Shatta and Friends Album

The musician said his new Accra Invasion project will help platform talents from the capital

Scores of fans thronged the comments section to hail the megastar for his efforts in talent development

Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale is gearing up to release his new LP Shatta and Friends album.

The self-styled dancehall king has considered several concepts, including merchandising, as part of his rollout.

Shatta Wale unveils his new talent scouting arm, Accra Invasion Project. Photo source: Facebook/ShattaWale

On September 16, Shatta Wale announced his latest plans ahead of the critically acclaimed album's release.

On Facebook, the multiple award-winning star said he had outdoored his Accra Invasion Project, which is a buildup of his strides in Kumasi during the beginning of the Asakaa wave.

"Today, my team and I have resolved to discover talents in the capital, Greater Accra. I encourage everyone to prepare to support their local artists if their names are featured in this project. Together, we can make a significant impact."

The Killa ji mi hitmaker embarked on a similar project in Kumasi three years ago. The project helped him collaborate with several youngsters from Kumasi, including Amerado.

Fans react to Shatta Wale's new project

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Shatta Wale's Accra Invasion Project.

Nathaniel Bondzie said:

"Pah pah pah pah.... Shatta wale once said: Wo maame tw3 k3se s3 UTV.... Pah pahpah. buh Shatta wale(shatta movement) have love for everyone u see what he did for Kwame Nut.... king shatta more blessings"

Munyite Kojo wrote:

"My king you have to include Lazzybwoy he is too talented when it comes to music. We love you so much Daddy support our talent."

Bob Linkin Gh remarked:

"Shatta wale(shatta movement) You must include Lazzybwoy into this to we the Northerners get our share. He's top notch when it comes to Dancehall"

Sïñç Låïr noted:

"Orlando Reigns is a very good and interesting character for the rap game in Ghana Music"

Prince Ashitey Armah added:

"Don't forget to keep on streaming gbawe mallam by Zico Ranking Vibes ft Gariba"

Shatta Wale premises fan with special needs

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale had taken a liken to a young artist with cervical dystonia who was recently interviewed by Berla Mundi.

The dancehall star expressed his desire to meet the young artist and pledged to support Samuel Akonnor with GH₵20K for his medical treatment.

