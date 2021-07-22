Nellisa Atiogbe, commonly known as Stylish Nellisa, started her beauty craft at age 4

She realised her talent by watching her mother, a hairdresser, work hard in her shop

Nellisa earlier faced opposition from her mother who wanted her to become a doctor

She is happy to be pursuing her dreams and talent now

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Nellisa Attiogbe, the 10-year-old beautician, and a former contestant of TV3 Talented Kidz, has been trending following her photos going viral.

At just age 10, Nelissa is already a hairstylist, a nail technician, a makeup artist and anything beauty.

Nellisa has disclosed to YEN.com.gh in an exclusive interview that she started her craft at age 4.

A collage of Stylish Nellisa doing what she loves best. Photo credit: @stylishnellisa/Instagram

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

It seems that though Nellisa is talented in that field, she also has her mother’s traits deposited in her as her mother is a hairdresser.

She recounted how she watched her mother work effortlessly to bring satisfaction to her clients who visited her shop.

I watched my mother do the hair. Sometimes, I also take my doll to braid the hair. I realised I could do it easily,” Nelissa told Philip Abutiate during the interview.

Given what she could do at that early age, Nellisa said those who visited her mother’s shop often expressed surprise at seeing her and what she does.

Some of them, she said, told her mother that her daughter would grow to take after her profession.

But my mother would say no, I want my daughter to become a doctor, not a beautician,” Nelissa revealed.

She is currently in primary 6, and asked what she wanted to be in future, the talented girl says she wants to become a big and popular beautician known all over Ghana.

Nelissa is also happy that her mother has finally allowed her to pursue her dreams and talent following an earlier opposition.

YEN.com.gh earlier published 10 photos and videos of Nelissa working on both male and female clients.

Talend Kids

Nelisa took part in the 2018 edition of the Talented Kid show organised by TV3. The show seeks to highlight the talents of children between the ages of 6-15 years.

That year's edition was won by DJ Switch. The subsequent editions were won by Nakeeyat Dramani, a poet, Nana AK, a historian, and Akwadaa Nyame, respectively.

Enjoy reading our stories?

Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh